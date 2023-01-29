US Citizenship and Immigration Services announces initial registration period for H-1B visa

New York: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the dates for the initial registration period for H-1B visa cap. The registration period for H-1B visa will open from March 1, 2023 and will run through till March 17, 2023.

USCIS informed that prospective petitioners and representatives can complete and submit their registrations using our online H-1B registration system during this period. USCIS will provide a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2024 H-1B cap. The number can be used to track registration.

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The H-1B visa programme is the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians.