Amazon Studios wins an auction to stream the Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston comedy movie 

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has won the bidding to stream the Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston comedy film. Max Barbakow will helm the unnamed body swap comedy after pitching it last week.

Along with LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company run by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, he will write and produce the future movie as well. The movie’s co-producers are Roberts and her Red Om Films label, Aniston’s Echo Films.

Barbakow, who is most known for helming the 2020 movie ‘Palm Springs,’ claimed that the inspiration for the project came to him in the wake of Ticket to Paradise’s unexpected box office success, which reunited Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

‘Ticket to Paradise’ flew to a better-than-expected $169 million plus at the global box office last year according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In the movie, a divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. CAA handled the auction for the upcoming film and it is evident that star packages that can be fast-tracked and slotted into release schedules are the best way to get top dollar, Deadline reported.