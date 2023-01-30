DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSAirlinesAirports

Emergency landing by Air India flight at Cochin airport

Jan 30, 2023, 10:41 am IST

A suspected hydraulic breakdown forced an Air India Express flight from Sharjah to make an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport on Sunday, said CIAL official.

A representative for Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) declared that, a full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8:04 PM, and the plane made a successful landing at 8:26 PM.

He claimed that no runways were closed and no flights were diverted.

At 8.36 p.m., the emergency was cancelled, and flight operations were deemed to be normal.

The IX 412 from Sharjah, which carried 193 passengers and six crew members, was safe, according to the CIAL.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 30, 2023, 10:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button