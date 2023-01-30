Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls former Afghanistan President Ghani ‘a total fraud’ in his new book

In his latest book, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as ‘a blatant fraud’ who only cared about maintaining his position of authority, obstructed peace negotiations, and ultimately left the country when the Taliban took over.

Pompeo claims in his book ‘Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love’ that Abdullah, the former Afghan president, and Ghani were both involved in corruption, which made it more difficult for the US to successfully withdraw from the war-torn country in August 2021.

‘As negotiations accelerated, Ghani was always a problem. I met scores of world leaders, and he was my least favourite. That’s saying a lot when you have Kim (Jong-un), Xi (Jinping), and (Vladimir) Putin in the mix. Yet Ghani was a total fraud who had wasted American lives and was focused solely on his own desire to stay in power,’ writes Pompeo in his book.