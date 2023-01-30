Indian Railways to operate 2 intra-state Vande Bharat Express trains: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways will introduce 2 more Vande Bharat Express trains from February. These new trains will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Terminal (CSMT) in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thus, Maharashtra will become the first state to get maiden intra-state Vande Bharat Express trains. Currently, a Vande Bharat Express is running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital city.

These trains will run from Mumbai to Solapur and Shirdi. The new trains are likely to be flagged of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 but official confirmation is yet to come.

The Vande Bharat train from CSMT – Solapur route will run 6 days a week. The semi-high speed train will not operate on Monday from CSMT to Solapur and on Thursday from Solapur to CSMT. The train is likely to leave Mumbai at 4:10 pm and reach its destination Solapur around 10: 40 pm.

Also, for the Mumbai-Shirdi route, Vande Bharat will leave from CSMT around 6:15 am and reach Shirdi by 12:10 pm.