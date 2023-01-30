Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ reportedly crossed Rs 400 crore(USD 48.9 million) globally

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is still ruling the international box office. The movie reportedly earned more than Rs 400 crore (US$ 48.9 million) worldwide. The movie has already surpassed Rs 250 crore ($36 million) in India.

The movie is SRK’s first leading hero role in four years and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand is the director of ‘Pathaan.’

Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films production that is a part of the espionage franchise, stars Salman Khan as Tiger in a cameo. The action spy movie, which debuted in theatres on January 25, also features key roles for Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Much before its release, ‘Pathaan’ landed itself in a slew of controversies especially due to Deepika Padukone’s attire in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Following objections by a certain section of society, the censor board ordered for a few cuts in the films.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Pathaan’ was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.