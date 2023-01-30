Shashi Tharoor criticizes ‘Hindi Rashtravadis’ over error on government website

Congressman Shashi Tharoor today posted a picture of a government online poll in which the names of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were reportedly misspelt. Users were encouraged to vote for their favourite tableau from this year’s Republic Day parade in the poll, which was hosted on mygov.in.

Mr. Tharoor tweeted about a claimed screenshot of the poll ‘We Dakshin Bharatvasis would all be appreciative if the Hindi Rashtravadis operating http://MyGov.in would please take the time to learn the names of our states. Please!? (sic)’

Tamil Nadu was written as Tamil Naidu in the screenshot, while Kerala was written as Kerela.

Both states’ names are currently spelled correctly on the webpage.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s tweet quickly gained popularity and has been seen by over 110k individuals since it was uploaded.

The government introduced MyGov in 2014 with the goal of increasing citizen involvement in national governance.

With today’s Beating The Retreat ritual held at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, the Republic Day celebrations officially came to a conclusion. But due to the bad weather, a drone show had to be cancelled.