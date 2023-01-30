Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices broke the 2-day losing streak and ended higher on Monday. The BSE Sensex rose 169.51 pts or 0.29% to settle at 59,500.41. NSE Nifty advanced 44.60 pts or 0.25% to end at 17,648.95.

The top gainers on the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank , AU Bank, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech and Asian Paints. The top losers in the market were Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).