The highly anticipated H1B visa filing season for fiscal 2023-24 to officially begin on March 1

On March 1, the US immigration authorities will start collecting applications for skilled foreign worker visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT experts, kicking off the eagerly awaited H1B visa filing season for fiscal 2023–24.

A non-immigrant visa called the H1B enables US businesses to hire foreign workers for specialised positions that need for theoretical or technical competence.

It is essential to the hiring of tens of thousands of workers each year from nations like China and India by technology companies.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2023, it will accept applications between March 1 and March 17 petitions for H-1B visas that allow them to work and live in the US for up to six years in specialised fields such as technology, engineering, and medicine.

After six years, it opens up pathways to permanent residency or Green Card.

‘If we receive enough registrations by March 17, we will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. If we do not receive enough registrations, all registrations that were properly submitted in the initial registration period will be selected,’ the USCIS said.