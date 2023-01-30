The UP government has started a campaign to help marginalised females.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a campaign to empower young women from disadvantaged families, an official claimed on Sunday.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will operate under the Aarohini Initiative Training Programme to guarantee the protection and security of girls in the state’s 746 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools.

The Director General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said that, the main objective of the Aarohini programme, which will be carried out in three phases, is gender sensitization.

The first phase will start on February 1 and involve teacher preparation.

Before instructing the kids at their individual schools, two teachers from each Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ School would complete the training, per the release.

In addition to the teachers, it was emphasised that the institution will also groom the girls through conversations and other activities.