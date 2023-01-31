45-year-old Italian woman arrested for assaulting crew members on a Vistara Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight

An Italian lady, 45, was detained on Monday for attacking flight attendants on a Vistara trip from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. Paola Perruccio, who had purchased an economy class ticket, allegedly insisted on seating in business class and assaulted a crew member when she was refused, according to the airlines.

She is accused of punching one flight attendant, spitting on another, and roaming the aircraft while still partially clothed.

She was detained by Mumbai police when a cabin crew member filed a complaint against her, but a Mumbai judge eventually granted her release. Due to her ‘unruly and violent behaviour,’ Ms. Perruccio had to be detained in the aeroplane while it was in flight.

Vistara Airlines said in an official statement, ‘In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer. The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival.’

She also removed some of her clothes and walked down the aisle partially naked, hurling insults and assaulting crew members. The Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet against the passenger within a day of filing a case against her.