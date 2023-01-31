Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Gold price remained unchanged in the last two days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,000, lower by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 56,996 per 10 gram, down Rs 51 or 0.09%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 74 at Rs 68,515 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,922.26 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,921.40. Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.2% to 917.05 tonnes.