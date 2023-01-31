Gulf country extends validity of multi-entry permit with Hayya card until January 2024

Doha: Qatar has extended the validity of multi-entry permit with Hayya card until January 2024. The Ministry of Interior in Qatar announced this decision. Hayya cards were given to people who bought FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets last year and allowed them to enter the country.

Hayya card holders can now use the pass to enter Qatar from January 30, 2023, until January 24, 2024. People outside the country with Hayya cards can enter with just the pass and without applying for a separate visa.

Also Read: Fuel prices for February announced

The Ministry of Interior said that all fans and organisers outside Qatar who hold Hayya cards can enter the country provided they have a confirmed hotel reservations or can stay with family or friends. Their passport should be valid for a minimum of 3 months upon arrival to Qatar. They must have health insurance for the duration of the stay and must also have a round-trip ticket.