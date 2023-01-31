Hero launches all-new Maestro Xoom in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Maestro Xoom in the Indian markets. The scooter is offered in three grades namely LX (Sheet Drum), VX (Cast Drum) and ZX (Cast Disc) . Hero Maestro Xoom Can be availed at company authorized dealerships across the country at an introductory price of Rs 68,599 for the LX (Sheet Drum) variant, Rs 71,799 for the VX (Cast Drum) variant and Rs 76,699 for the ZX (Cast Drum) variant.

Hero Xoom is available in five colours. The Sheet Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, the Cast Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black & Pearl Silver White. The Cast Disc variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black, Sports Red and Matt Abrax Orange color schemes.

Also Read: Noise launches new rugged smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

The all-new scooter is powered by BS6-compliant 110cc petrol engine. It develops top power of 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The scooter features include full digital speedometer, Bluetooth Connectivity with call (Caller ID) and SMS updates, Low Fuel Indicator, Real-time Mileage, Phone Battery, Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in front glove box.