Shashi Tharoor takes dig at President Murmu’s address in Budget session, calling it BJP’s election campaign

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor MP on Tuesday criticised President Draupadi Murmu’s address in the Parliament ahead of the Budget session. Meanwhile, the first part of the budget session will go on till February 10. The Parliament will reconvene on March 12 and go on till April 6.

In response to Murmu’s address, Tharoor said, ;The President doesn’t contest elections but it looks like the BJP government is conducting its next election campaign through her’. ‘The entire speech was an election speech trying to praise the government for everything it has done and skipping over the bits it hasn’t done so well’, he added.

Earlier, in her first address to Parliament as President, Murmu had said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been identified as a decisive government. She went on to praise the central government and added, ‘From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government’.