Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended at 59,549.90, up 50 points or 0.08%. NSE Nifty settled at 13.20 points or 0.07% higher at 17,662.15.

24 stocks advanced, 25 declined while 1 remained unchanged in the NSE Nifty. Out of 15 Nifty sectoral indices, 11 ended higher. The top performers were Nifty PSU Bank (+4.28%), Nifty Auto (+1.89%) and Nifty Metal (+1.52) while the biggest laggards were Nifty IT (-1.18%), Nifty Pharma (-0.99%) and Nifty Oil & Gas (-1.12). Nifty Mid Cap 100 and Nifty Small Cap 100 gained 1.63% and 2.91% respectively.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, UItraTech Cement and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Britannia Industries and HDFC Life.