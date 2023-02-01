After murder of minister Naba Kisore Das, Odisha government transfers SP, SDPO

The state government transferred the superintendent of police (SP) in Jharsuguda and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Brajrajnagar on Tuesday, according to PTI, two days after the death of Odisha’s health minister, Naba Kishore Das, who was shot and killed by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at a gathering in the Jharsuguda district.

Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain was transferred and posted as the SP, Headquarters, a notification issued by the home department said.

Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas took his place.

Athamallick SDPO Chandramani Pradhan was assigned in his place after Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupetswar Bhoi was transferred to Police Headquarters in Cuttack, according to PTI.

According to the home department’s notification, Raj Prasad of Rayagada Additional SP replaced former Boudh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena as the new SP of Bargarh.

The minister was shot in the chest on Sunday in the Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda by assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das. Naba Das was taken urgently to the hospital for care, where he later died at the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The wife, Minati, son, and daughter of Das, who died at the age of 60, remain. The minister was revered as a strongman in the mining district of Jharsuguda.

The death of the state’s health minister shocked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.