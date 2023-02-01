Akhilesh Yadav took a ‘Nirasha’ jibe at Union Budget 2023-24

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, claimed on Wednesday that the Union Budget for 2023–24 has given the people of the nation ‘nirasha’ (despair) rather than ‘asha’ (hope).

He also asserted that the budget will cause unemployment and inflation to rise much more. The budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 was unveiled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who stated that it aimed to build on the framework of the prior budget and the blueprint for [email protected] ‘The BJP is finishing ten budgets, but when it didn’t provide the public anything before, what will it give now?’ In Hindi, Mr. Yadav tweeted.

‘The budget of the BJP further raises unemployment and inflation. To farmers, labourers, adolescents, women, professionals, and members of the business class, it grants ‘nirasha’ rather than ‘asha.’ This budget is for a select group of wealthy individuals,’ he added.