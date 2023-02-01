Four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members detained in Agra

The Agra Police arrested three Lawrence Bishnoi gang members on Monday night after they had been on the run since demanding a 5 crore rupee ransom from a hotel owner in Jaipur.

A local resident who is allegedly a member of the same gang was also apprehended by police. Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are wanted for sending death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and are accused of killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Agra Police claimed to have received reliable information that three gang members, Jai Prakash, Rishabh, and Pradeep Shukla, were lodging with one Bhupendra (gang member) in the Bah district of Agra. They opened fire on the police when they were stopped by the police close to Jaitpur.

Bhupendra and his friends were eventually taken into custody after the police also started shooting. From the gang members, police seized three pistols, six magazines, and seven cartridges.

The suspects were turned over to the Jaipur police by the Agra Police. Tuesday, as soon as they arrived in Jaipur, the criminals attempted to elude capture by snatching a pistol but were injured. The suspects are receiving medical care in a hospital.

According to Pritinder Singh, the commissioner of police in Agra, ‘We’re looking into why the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members were staying in Agra. We are also trying to find out Bhupendra’s connections to the gang.’