Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower marginally in the market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,480, down by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal touched record high of Rs 42,880 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,916.34 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,915.60. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $23.5302 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $1,021.70. Palladium rose 0.08% to $1,655.50 per ounce.