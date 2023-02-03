DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Expat wins $1-million

Dubai: Abduvali Akhmad Ali, a Tajik-national based in Dubai won  $1-million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. He won the fortune  with ticket number 4226, which he purchased online on January 16. He is the first Tajik to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian expat Amit Saraf won  a Mercedes Benz S500 after buying 6 tickets for the Finest Surprise Series 1829 on his way to New Delhi. In 2016, he  had won  $1-million mega prize in the Duty Free draw.

Yasas Nalin Pathirana, a Sri Lankan national based in Galle, Sri Lanka, won a BMWR nineT Pure motorbike.

