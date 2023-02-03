Sony launches new portable hi-fi audio player in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Sony has launched its new portable hi-fi audio player in the Indian markets. The new device named ‘Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman’ is priced at Rs 69,990 and will be sold via Headphone Zone across the country.

The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman runs on Android and sports a 5-inch HD (1,280×720 pixels) TFT display. It features a DSD Remastering Engine. The player supports MP3, WMA, FLAC, AAC, HE-AAC, AIFF, ALAC, APE, DSD, and MQA audio codecs. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot, and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for SBC, LDAC, AptX, AptX HD, AAC codecs.

The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman is equipped with features like Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and is housed in an aluminium frame. It also offers support for multiple sound effects and a 10-band equaliser.

The new Walkman is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of battery backup while listening to 44.1kHz FLAC audio, and up to 23 hours of 96kHz FLAC high-resolution audio, and up to 22 hours when streaming audio.