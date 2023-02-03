Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex gained 909.64 points or 1.52% to close at 60,841.88. NSE Nifty gained 243.60 points or 1.38% at 17,854. About 1304 shares advanced, 2128 shares declined, and 127 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

Top gainers in the market were Titan, Bajaj twins, HDFC twins, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, M&M, Airtel, Adani Ports and SBI Life. The top losers in the market were Tech M, Wipro, HCL Tech, Divi’s Lab, BPCL, Tata Consumer, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life and Hindalco ended in red on Nifty.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended up to 0.5% lower. Within sectors, the PSB index on the NSE soared 3%. Nifty Bank also gained 2%, while pharma, oil & gas and realty indices closed up to 1% lower.