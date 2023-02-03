The government notifies the Supreme Court that 5 new judges will be appointed soon.

Three high court chief justices and two judges who have been recommended for promotion to the Supreme Court will shortly have their names cleared by the administration. The Supreme Court will have 32 judges on the bench once the five are sworn in as judges.

The Chief Justice of India is one of the supreme court’s 34 authorised judges. It currently has 27 working members.

On December 13, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended five names to the government: Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol of the Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar of the Manipur High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Pankaj Mithal is the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.