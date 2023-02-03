Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Toyota India has announced the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG in the country. Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is offered in two variants namely S MT and G MT and is priced between Rs 13.23-15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The bookings for the CNG-powered SUV are already open across Toyota dealerships as well as online.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG was revealed in November last year. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was first launched in July 2022 in India. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is one of first of its type in the segment with the factory fitted CNG kit and manual transmission in both S & G grades.

The SUV features 17-inch alloy wheels, 9-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system, 6 Airbags, Cruise Control and Toyota i-Connect (Connected DCM -Data Communication Module). The E-CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5L K-Series petrol engine and manual gearbox. It offers a mileage of 26.6 kmpl.