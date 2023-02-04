Including this meat in diet will help to avoid this sexual problem in men

Sex drive decline in some men could be due to a simple nutritional deficiency. According to an expert, lack of red meat in the diet may be the reason for the loss of libido. Pork, beef, and lamb are rich in zinc a key mineral for maintaining testosterone levels in the blood.

Zinc is essential for testosterone, a hormone vital for the development of male sexual characteristics and consequently sex drive. It is also one of the most important fertility nutrients in men, as it helps to form key parts of the sperm. Without zinc, the sperm will lack the mobility and strength for conception if you are trying for a baby.