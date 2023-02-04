Indian Railways cancels 49 trains on this route: Full list

Bardhaman: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 49 trains passing through East Central Railway jurisdiction. These changes were announced due to the traffic block at Bardhaman Junction Railway Station. The Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express running via Medininagar in Jharkhand will remain cancelled from February 6 to February 9.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Train No. 11448 Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express scheduled to depart Howrah on February 6 and February 9.

11447 Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express meant to depart Jabalpur on February 4 and February 7.

13044 Raxaul-Howrah Express departing Raxaul on February 4.

12304 New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express on February 4.

12354 Lal Kuan-Howrah Express leaving from Lal Kuan on February 4.

13031 Howrah-Jayanagar Express from Howrah on February 9.

13032 Jayanagar-Howrah Express from Jayanagar on February 4 and February 10.

22387 Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express leaving Howrah on February 6 and February 9.

22388 Dhanbad-Howrah Black Diamond Express from Dhanbad on February 5 and February 8.

13029 Howrah-Mokama Express scheduled to depart Howrah from February 4 to February 8.

13030 Mokama – Howrah Express to depart Mokama from February 5 to February 9.

12381 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express departing Howrah on February 9.

12382 New Delhi – Howrah Poorva Express from New Delhi on February 10.

12023 Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express departing Howrah on February 9.

12024 Patna-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Patna on February 9.

For more details, please visit the official website of Indian Railways, https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.