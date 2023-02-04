Narendra Nagar: The opening date of Shri Badrinath Dham announced. The temple will reopen for pilgrims from April 27. The Gadu Ghada Tel Kalash Yatra will be taken up on April 12. The decision was taken at a religious ceremony at Rajdarbar in Tehri’s Narendra Nagar.

Badrinath Temple is located in the Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River. The temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

The portals of the Badrinath Temple were closed during the winter. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).