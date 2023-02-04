Women’s Premier League 2023: Team Mumbai to face Ahmedabad in opening match

Mumbai: In cricket, Team Mumbai, owned by Reliance-backed IndiaWin Sports will face Adani Group’s Ahmedabad in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet made an official confirmation on this. But, reports suggests that first match of the season will be played on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The other 3 franchises in the tournament are Capri Global, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The auction is likely to take place in Mumbai after the final of SA20 and ILT20 scheduled to take place on February 11 and 12, 2023.

Five Franchises & Their Winning Bids

AHMEDABAD: ADANI SPORTSLINE PVT LTD – Rs1289 CR

MUMBAI: INDIAWIN SPORTS PVT LTD – Rs912.99 CR

BENGALURU: ROYAL CHALLENGERS SPORTS PVT LTD – Rs901 CR

DELHI: JSW GMR CRICKET PVT LTD- Rs801 CR

LUCKNOW: CAPRI GLOBAL HOLDINGS PVT LTD – Rs757 CR