Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower again

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower sharply in the commodity market. The yellow metal is suffering loss for third day in a row. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 52,550 with a fall of Rs. 700 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at 57,310 with a hike of Rs. 770.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained firm. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,920 per 8 gram. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 57,820 per 10 gram, up Rs 125 or 0.22%. Silver futures ended lower by Rs 238 at Rs 69,966 per kg.

Also Read: Hyundai launches 2023 Hyundai Venue in India: Price and features

Globally, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,915.89 per ounce. The bullion was down 0.6% so far for the week. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,915.20.