Government disallows 232 Chinese-linked betting and loan applications

An official source says, the government has prohibited 232 apps run by foreign companies, including Chinese companies, for engaging in betting, gaming, and unlicensed loan services.

Following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has issued orders to prohibit these applications.

‘Yesterday evening, a ban on 138 apps that participated in betting, gambling, and money laundering was announced. Separately, 94 apps providing unlicensed loan services have been ordered to be blocked. These apps were being run by Chinese and other offshore companies. They were endangering the nation’s economic stability,’ The official, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to PTI.

The name of the restricted apps was not made public by the official. A formal message was made to MeitY, but there was no quick response.