Know how many train tickets a passenger can book at a time

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is one of the largest transporters in the world. The national transporter carries a huge number of passengers every day across the country. These passengers travel in general, sleeper and ac classes.

Each category of tickets comes with different prices according to the trains chosen. Moreover, reserved tickets in long distance trains can be booked under general quota or tatkal quota.

A passenger can book up to 6 tickets at a time in any of the classes. To book more than 6, one need to follow special procedure and only after that a person can be allowed to book more than 6 tickets at one go.

A passenger can book up to 24 tickets in a month from one user ID on the IRCTC website. This is allowed when the user ID is linked to Aadhar. If not, one can book up to 12 tickets a month.

As per Indian Railways rules, a maximum of 4 passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-ticket. A person is allowed to book up to 4 tatkal tickets on 1 PNR. Tatkal AC ticket booking starts at 10 AM while Non-AC ticket booking starts at 11 AM. Tatkal ticket booking can be done if a train ticket is not confirmed or during an emergency. A tatkal ticket costs more than the general quote tickets and one can only book them a day before their date of journey.