Learn how to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards live from your country

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcasted live from Los Angeles, with simultaneous live streaming on the East and West coasts. The event begins on Sunday, February 5th at 8 PM Eastern Time and 5 PM Pacific Time.

The Annual Grammy Awards can be viewed for free on CBS, as well as local networks. This year’s event will be hosted by Trevor Noah, former host of The Daily Show.

The 2023 Grammy Awards can be viewed for free through the Paramount+ account or on the Grammy’s official website, live.grammy.com. The Paramount+ platform is offering a free trial option for those interested in watching the event online.

This year’s group of presenters features a diverse list of famous personalities, ranging from First Lady Jill Biden to first-time Grammy nominee Viola Davis. Additionally, previous award winners such as Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain are scheduled to take the stage as well.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will feature musical acts from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras.