Mammootty- Akhil Akkineni starrer multi-lingual thriller ‘Agent’ release date announced | Read on…

Megastar Mammootty and Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni’s action thriller ‘Agent’ will hit the theatres on April 28. The movie will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. The distribution of ‘Agent’ in Kerala is by Yulin Productions.

Akkineni had undergone a huge makeover for the movie. The movie is written and directed by Surender Reddy. The female lead of the movie is debutant Sakshi Vaidya. Mammootty is playing the role of military officer Mahadev in the movie.

The film was shot in Hyderabad, Delhi and Hungary. The movie is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinemas. Hiphop Thamizha has done the music for the movie. Cinematography is by Rasool Ellore and Naveen Nooli is the editor.