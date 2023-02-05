Reese Witherspoon states that a third ‘Legally Blonde’ film cannot be made without Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role

Reese Witherspoon has verified that Jennifer Coolidge, known for her role as Paulette in the previous ‘Legally Blonde’ films, will be joining the cast for the third installment. Witherspoon will return as the iconic character, attorney Elle Woods.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon stated, ‘Jennifer Coolidge is an essential part of ‘Legally Blonde 3.’

Actress Reese Witherspoon has expressed her excitement for Jennifer Coolidge’s recent Golden Globe win for her role in ‘The White Lotus’. She says there would be no ‘Legally Blonde 3’ without her and that Coolidge is incredibly talented, naturally funny, and loved by many in the industry.

Witherspoon is thrilled to see her receiving recognition for her long and successful career. The third installment of the ‘Legally Blonde’ franchise was officially announced by MGM Studios in 2020.