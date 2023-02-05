Satellite ‘NISAR’ getting ready for 2024 launch in first-ever India-US joint satellite mission

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and a top NASA official were photographed at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the United States, with two broken coconuts and a jar of peanuts in the frame.

While the peanuts and coconuts have sparked interest among netizens, the real attention should be on the sophisticated science equipment behind the dignitaries. This is a model of the crucial component for the first ever India-US joint satellite mission, known as the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR).

The equipment was being given a ceremonial send-off from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, following both Indian and NASA traditions. NISAR is a low earth orbit observatory developed jointly by the American and Indian space agencies, equipped with a highly powerful radar system capable of imaging Earth’s land and ice surfaces in all weather conditions, day and night.

The radar system is made up of two parts, the L-band SAR provided by JPL and the S-band SAR built by ISRO, and has been undergoing integration and testing at JPL since early 2021.