Students at DU will this time wear ‘angavastra’ to convocation.

The 99th convocation ceremony of Delhi University will take place on February 25. Students and officials will be dressed traditionally. About two months ago, the DU Vice-Chancellor formed a convocation committee, and they came up with fresh ideas for the attire’s design. Following that, the proposals were discussed and approved at meetings of the Academic and Executive Councils.

When asked why DU made this decision, D S Rawat, the committee’s chairman and dean of examinations, responded to The Indian Express, ‘We have been planning this for quite some time. We discussed modifying the academic garb in order to address colonial concerns. We determined at the meetings that the administration would dress in various Indian traditional attire and the students would don angavastras.’

The university’s purple logo and the tree of life are the symbols on the back of the outfits for both officials and students, according to Rawat. The costume was created by the Institute of Home Economics, and samples were displayed as part of the previous executive council’s agenda for approval.

According to Rawat, the colour of the costumes will vary depending on the category of the student—UG, PG, PhD, etc.

On February 25, the convocation ceremony will get underway at 9.30 am at Delhi University’s Sports Stadium Complex.