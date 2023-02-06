Actor Viola Davis achieves EGOT status after winning the Grammy.

Actress Viola Davis received the coveted EGOT award after winning a Grammy for the audiobook version of her autobiography ‘finding me With this, she earns the title—awarded to artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award—becoming the third Black woman and the 18th person in history to do so.’

The 57-year-old actor exclaimed, ‘I won EGOT!’ as she joyfully accepted the Grammy for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording.

At the pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles, she remarked, ‘I created this book to honour the six-year-old Viola. To commemorate her life, including all of its joys and trauma. And it has simply been an adventure.’

For her work in ‘Fences’ with Denzel Washington, Davis received an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2017, and in 2010 she won a Tony for the same role in August Wilson’s play.

For her role in the 2016 film ‘Fences,’ Davis won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017. She also has two Tony Awards for the plays ‘Fences’ and ‘King Hedley II.’ Davis won an Emmy in 2015 for the television series ‘How to Get Away with Murder.’ In her category this year, Davis was the sole female nominee, competing against well-known actors including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks, and Jamie Foxx.

Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jennifer Hudson are some of the other EGOT recipients.