AIADMK to be shunned by OPS faction Letter regarding selection of candidates for Erode East election

The AIADMK O Panneerselvam (OPS) faction made the decision to disobey the letter from the AIADMK Presidium President requesting support for the party’s candidate in the Erode East by-election. This comes after KS Thennarasu was named as the candidate for the byelection in an affidavit sent by the chairman of the praesidium, Tamilmagan Hussain. By February 5, each General Council member was asked to indicate whether they supported or disapproved of KS Thennarasu as the party’s nominee.

The Edappadi K. Palaniswami camp decided to send the affidavit to General Council members announcing the Erode East bypoll candidate after the Supreme Court’s intervention and the BJP’s ‘request,’ including those in the O Panneerselvan camp who had earlier agreed to go ahead and support any candidate for the sake of the party’s unity.

Vaithalingam from the OPS team has now voiced opposition, claiming that instead of letting the General Council members choose the candidate, the EPS had chosen a candidate and asked the members to cast their votes only in favour of him, calling it not the proper way.

‘Instead of selecting a candidate, holding a vote after selecting a candidate is something even the Supreme Court wouldn’t have expected. By this action, the Presidium Chairman has not only lost neutrality but boycotted the position he was appointed to by the Supreme Court and has acted as an agent of EPS,’ claimed Vaithilingam.