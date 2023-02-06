Amid controversies, Oommen Chandy hospitalised for treatment in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Former chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy has been hospitalised on Monday. The development comes at a time when allegations over the type of treatment given to him raised by his brother Alex V Chandy among others in limelight. According to reports, the former chief minister has been hospitalised at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara due to pneumonia.

In the earlier hours of the day, senior congress leaders AK Antony and MM Hassan had visited the ex-CM. When the media persisted with the question of Oommen Chandy’s health, Antony said he came to discuss politics and asked the media not to speculate further. Meanwhile, ex-CM’s brother Alex levelled serious allegations against the former’s wife, son Chandy Oommen and elder daughter. Alex says they are not giving him proper treatment and hence they were forced to approach the government.

Alex and 41 others, mostly relatives and close aides of the now ailing Chandy, had sent a memorandum seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that proper medical care is given to Oommen Chandy. However, Oommen Chandy, the leader himself came out on Sunday to state that the family and party have been providing him with the best treatment. Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen shared a video of the veteran Congress leader on Facebook.