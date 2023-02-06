Center will file a petition regarding the Supreme Court’s remarks on Sikkimese Nepalis

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that the Center is filing a review case in the supreme court to support the state administration amid demonstrations in Sikkim over a rumoured observation of the Supreme Court referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as ‘immigrants.’

The state government has already requested a review of the case from the highest court.

The Supreme Court apparently described the Sikkimese Nepali people as immigrants in a comment on January 13 while granting income tax exemption to all long-time residents of the state, which sparked the demonstrations.

‘I’ve talked to P S Tamang Golay, the chief minister of Sikkim. The Union of India is also submitting a review petition to the Supreme Court in order to assist the Sikkim Government via the Indian Solicitor General. The Indian government supports the residents of Sikkim’ Rijiju sent a tweet.

He assured the residents of Sikkim in another tweet that ‘this judgement has nothing to do with anyone’s citizenship and does not deal with or weaken Article 371F of the Constitution (related to the state).’ He wrote, ‘We value and shall be defended at all costs the Constitutional status of every true Indian.’