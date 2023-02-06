For young India, nothing is impossible, says PM Modi at Jaipur Mahakhel

The young people of India are being encouraged to seek a career in sports, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stated on Sunday that nothing is impossible for them.

He was videoconferencing with attendees of ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ to address them.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a former Union minister who represents Jaipur Rural in the Lok Sabha, is the man behind the organisation of the ‘Jaipur Mahakhel,’ or ‘mega sport.’

The occasion, which this year’s theme is Kabaddi, began on January 12 in honour of National Youth Day. More than 6,400 young people and athletes from more than 450 gramme panchayats, municipalities, and wards from all eight legislative assembly areas of the Jaipur Rural constituency participated in it.

‘For India’s new generation, nothing is impossible. We are enticing young people to seek sports-related careers. The youth benefit from programmes like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) in their preparation for big sporting events,’ added PM Modi.

‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ is a celebration of sporting prowess, and he added that such initiatives foster an interest in sports. Rajasthan is renowned for the zeal and potential of its young people.