Grammy 2023: Ricky Kej becomes the only Indian to have won three Grammys thus far.

Together with rock veteran Stewart Copeland, music composer Ricky Kej won the Grammy Award for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ for their album ‘Divine Tides.’ Last year, the pair won a Grammy for ‘Divine Tides’ in the category of best new-age album.

With this victory, Bengaluru-based singer Kej, who was born in the US, becomes the only Indian to have won three Grammys to date.

Congratulations to ‘Divine Tides’ for winning Best Immersive Audio Album! (Eric Schilling, Immersive Mix Engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, Immersive Producers; Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) The Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on its official Twitter page.

Nine songs make up the album ‘Divine Tides,’ which tries to convey the idea that ‘each individual life plays a critical role in preserving the equilibrium that benefits all equally.’

For ‘Winds of Samsara,’ Kej won his first Grammy in the category of best new age album in 2015.

Copeland has collected five Grammy awards as a result of his work with The Police. This is his second honour with Kej as his partner.