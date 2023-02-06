Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower today. Heavy selling pressure in metal and power stocks, sharp decline in the rupee against the US dollar and FII outflows weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 60,506.90, lower by 334.98 points or 0.55%. NSE Nifty dipped 89.45 points or 0.50% to end at 17,764.60. The BSE midcap gauge rose 0.75% and smallcap index gained 0.49%. About 1850 shares have advanced, 1653 shares declined, and 185 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. On the sectoral front, metal and power indices shed 1-2%, while capital goods, FMCG and realty up 0.5% each.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and ITC. The top losers in the market were Divis Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, M&M, Ultra Cement and Tata Motors. Adani group stocks, except for Adani Ports, continued to decline due to weak investor sentiment after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations.