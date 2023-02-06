Turkey’s strong earthquake caused tremors to be felt as far away as Greenland.

According to the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, tremors from the strong earthquake that shook Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday were felt as far away as Greenland.

Seismologist Tine Larsen told AFP that ‘the huge earthquakes in Turkey were definitely reported on the seismographs in Denmark and Greenland.’

The US Geological Survey confirms that, the first 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. (0117 GMT) at a depth of approximately 17.9 kilometres (11 miles) close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to about two million people.

Five minutes after the shaking began, the earthquake’s waves ‘reached the seismograph on the Danish island of Bornholm,’ said Larsen.

‘Eight minutes after the earthquake, shaking spread to Greenland’s east coast and continued through all of Greenland.’

Later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 hit southeast Turkey.

‘We have recorded both earthquakes in Denmark and Greenland, along with numerous aftershocks,’ she added.

Since a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999, which killed more than 17,000 people, including approximately 1,000 in Istanbul, Monday’s quake is the deadliest in Turkey.