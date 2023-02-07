Sheikh Mohammed announces Cabinet reshuffle in UAE

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced a reshuffle in the federal Cabinet. Sheikh Mohammed announced this on his social media handle.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui has been appointed Minister of Community Development. At present, Shamma bint Suhail is the Minister of State for Youth.

Khalid Al Qassimi, the UAE’s permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has been appointed Minister of Culture and Youth.

Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, has been appointed Minister of State.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama has been appointed as the Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office in addition to his current duties as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Abdullah Nasser Lootah was appointed as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council and in charge of the government knowledge exchange files.