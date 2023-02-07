Delhi Zoo’s oldest white tigress dies of liver malfunction

On Monday, the Delhi Zoo’s oldest white tigress died. According to the authorities, Vina Rani, a 17-year-old tigress, died from liver failure.

The authorities claim that Vina Rani hadn’t eaten since Saturday. Her blood samples were sent in for testing, and the results showed that she had hepatitis. According to an official, this ultimately had an effect on her liver.

Vina Rani, 17, a third-generation white tigress born in the zoo, died on Monday. Tipu, Vijay, and Sita, three adult white tigers, as well as two cubs born to Vijay and Sita last year, are currently housed in the zoo.

A white tiger’s natural lifespan is predicted to be between 12 and 14 years. According to the officials, who were quoted by Times of India, the tigress’ body will be cremated right there in the zoo.