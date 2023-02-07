‘English Vinglish’ to release in China on February 24 to mark the fifth death anniversary of Sridevi

On February 24, Sridevi’s movie ‘English Vinglish’ will be released to commemorate her passing five years ago. Both the general public and critics enjoyed the 2012 release of the movie. On the Chinese mainland, 6000 theatres will screen the Hindi movie. The movie, which debuted in 2012, garnered a five-minute standing ovation at its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

After a 15-year absence, Sridevi made her big-screen comeback with ‘English Vinglish.’ It was ultimately selected as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 2013 Academy Awards. Along with Sridevi, the film also starred Adil Hussain, Sumeet Vyas, Priya Anand, Sulabha Deshpande, and French actor Mehdi Nebbou.

The comedy-drama featured Sridevi as a naive housewife who decides to take up English lessons during a trip to the US after being mocked by her husband and daughter. She gains confidence in herself after making friends in her new class and totally masters the language.