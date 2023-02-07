Ex minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot detained by Punjab VB in case involving disproportionate assets

In its ongoing fight against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Monday for accumulating assets that were out of proportion to his known sources of income.

A state VB spokesperson revealed this on Monday, saying that former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had been arrested and a case under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the prevention of corruption act had been filed against him at the VB Range police station in Mohali. This case involved disproportionate assets.

He continued by giving details, saying that between March 1, 2016, and March 31, 2022, the former minister and his family earned Rs 2,37,12,596.48 while spending Rs 8,76,30,888.87, or Rs 6,39,18,292.39, or 269% more than his known sources of income.

He further stated that additional research into the case was being conducted to identify the former minister’s additional assets. On Tuesday, he will be presented before the appropriate Mohali court.