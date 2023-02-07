IIT-M and ISRO developes VR and augmented reality solutions to train Indian astronauts for space emergencies

To prepare Indian astronauts for the harsh unknowns of space, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are creating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality, and mixed reality solutions.

This partnership is intended to support the four Indian astronauts, who were formerly test pilots for the Indian Air Force, while they go through specialised training for India’s most ambitious space mission, the ‘Gaganyaan’ or human spaceflight programme.

One of the main outcomes of this partnership, according to Prof. M. Manivannan of the Department of Applied Mechanics at IIT Madras, was the capacity to model space situations and prepare astronauts for them.

‘We will be simulating fire in space, medical emergencies, and the astronauts will be trained in mitigating and finding solutions to such situations,’ he said.

As part of this, both hardware and software systems will be developed. Citing an example, he said that such a VR system would help to analyse how many switches/systems an astronaut can comfortably operate, while being confined to their seats and amid limited ability to move their bodies, etc.